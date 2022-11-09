Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to supporters at a campaign rally on Nov. 3 in Warren, Mich. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defeated Trump-endorsed Tudor Dixon to be re-elected as Michigan's governor, the Associated Press reported.

Why it matters: Whitmer, 51, has vowed to use her office to protect abortion access and make Michigan a top target for large manufacturing projects.

Whitmer's use of emergency orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was heralded by supporters and widely criticized by Republican rivals, incited a kidnapping plot against her that has led to seven men pleading guilty to playing roles in the conspiracy.

Between the lines: Whitmer positioned herself as a moderate during her campaign, welcoming the support of former Republicans, police and the business community.

Whitmer, who far outspent Dixon during the campaign, was supported heavily by outside groups as her national profile rose during her first term as governor.

The other side: Dixon was not known in political circles until petition fraud rocked Michigan's gubernatorial race ahead of the primary, but she showed prowess during the debates.