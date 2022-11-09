21 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Gretchen Whitmer re-elected as Michigan governor
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defeated Trump-endorsed Tudor Dixon to be re-elected as Michigan's governor, the Associated Press reported.
Why it matters: Whitmer, 51, has vowed to use her office to protect abortion access and make Michigan a top target for large manufacturing projects.
- Whitmer's use of emergency orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was heralded by supporters and widely criticized by Republican rivals, incited a kidnapping plot against her that has led to seven men pleading guilty to playing roles in the conspiracy.
Between the lines: Whitmer positioned herself as a moderate during her campaign, welcoming the support of former Republicans, police and the business community.
- Whitmer, who far outspent Dixon during the campaign, was supported heavily by outside groups as her national profile rose during her first term as governor.
The other side: Dixon was not known in political circles until petition fraud rocked Michigan's gubernatorial race ahead of the primary, but she showed prowess during the debates.
- It's unknown what Dixon's political future could hold. She earned the support of Michigan's most influential Republican donors — the DeVos family — and soon afterward became the favored candidate among Republican state lawmakers.