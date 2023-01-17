BMF Season 2: Lucille airs out family business

Demetrius Flenory Jr., who plays his real-life father Meech Flenory, Michole Briana White, who plays Lucille Flenory, and Abraham Juste, who plays Terry Flenory. Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety, via Getty Images

👋🏽 Hey, Sam here. The latest BMF episode captured the strained relationship between Charles and Lucille Flenory, Meech and Terry's parents.

Catch up quick: Charles and Lucille, played by Russell Hornsby and Michole Breona White, are working class parents raising kids with big dreams as their home faces foreclosure.

Thanks to Hornsby's conversations with show creator Randy Huggins, BMF "became more of a family story, not just a story about two brothers who were drug dealers,” Hornsby told Free Press' Julie Hindes.

The latest (spoiler alert!): Lucille breaks down after admitting to her mother that her fast food job isn't paying the bills and the Mercedes-Benz she arrived in is actually Meech's — bought from selling drugs.

Terry unexpectedly comes through for Meech during a run to Cleveland, delivering his product in place of Meech's new right hand, B-Mickie, who's feeling the heat from Detective Bryant.

💭 Quick take: My thoughts on the passing references used throughout the show aged well: A scene in the latest episodes includes Detective Veronica Jin taking Detective Bryant to a Chinese restaurant.

I was waiting to see a replica of the inside of Chung's after last week's Cass Corridor mention — but it didn't happen.

What we're watching: Will B-Mickie turn on Meech?