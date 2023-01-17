BMF Season 2: Lucille airs out family business
👋🏽 Hey, Sam here. The latest BMF episode captured the strained relationship between Charles and Lucille Flenory, Meech and Terry's parents.
Catch up quick: Charles and Lucille, played by Russell Hornsby and Michole Breona White, are working class parents raising kids with big dreams as their home faces foreclosure.
- Thanks to Hornsby's conversations with show creator Randy Huggins, BMF "became more of a family story, not just a story about two brothers who were drug dealers,” Hornsby told Free Press' Julie Hindes.
The latest (spoiler alert!): Lucille breaks down after admitting to her mother that her fast food job isn't paying the bills and the Mercedes-Benz she arrived in is actually Meech's — bought from selling drugs.
- Terry unexpectedly comes through for Meech during a run to Cleveland, delivering his product in place of Meech's new right hand, B-Mickie, who's feeling the heat from Detective Bryant.
💭 Quick take: My thoughts on the passing references used throughout the show aged well: A scene in the latest episodes includes Detective Veronica Jin taking Detective Bryant to a Chinese restaurant.
- I was waiting to see a replica of the inside of Chung's after last week's Cass Corridor mention — but it didn't happen.
What we're watching: Will B-Mickie turn on Meech?
- And when will we see the teased guest appearances from SNL's Leslie Jones, Caresha Brownlee (one-half of City Girls), and Snoop Dogg?
