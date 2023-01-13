Starz' "BMF" is back for Season 2 — we'll be watching

Demetrius “Meech” Flenory Jr. and Dr. Darrius attend a BMF Season 2 screening at Emagine Royal Oak in December. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for Starz

👋🏽 Hey folks, it's Sam. "BMF," the Starz series based on the lives of famed local cocaine traffickers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, is back for a second season.

Why it matters: The show, created by Detroit native Randy Huggins and producer 50 Cent, is the most authentic depiction of the city in the late '80s and early '90s you're going to find in a drama series.

Demetrius Flenory Jr., 22, plays his own real-life father, who is currently incarcerated.

Catch up quick (spoiler alert!): At this point in the series, siblings Meech and Terry are drifting apart. Meech plans to grow the 50 Boyz into a nationwide empire he calls the "Black Mafia Family" in the season premiere, while Terry — with a new baby and girlfriend — ditches his old life of crime to help his dad start a car service company.

B-Mickie replaces Terry as Meech's right hand and Detective Bryant indicates his new goal is bringing down Meech.

Lamar, the show's main antagonist who we thought died during the Season 1 finale, wakes up from a coma in his hospital bed during the final scene of the first episode.

💭 Quick take: "BMF" teeters between showcasing key landmarks and Detroit's history organically and passing references to check a box that sometimes feels forced.

Last week's premiere episode featured a basketball game at St. Cecilia's between the "Brusters" and "Parkside Playas," a nod to the Brewster-Douglass and Village at Parkside housing projects.

Later in the episode, a new detective from Southfield briefly mentions that her family and other Asian people in the city were being displaced to the Cass Corridor — sounding like it was lifted off our Wikipedia page.

What's next: The second episode of Season 2 is available on Starz.