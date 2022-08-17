Remembering Chung's, the Cass Corridor Chinatown restaurant

From his family's Chinese restaurant in the Cass Corridor, Curtis Chin encountered all walks of life — drug dealers, artists and white-collar professionals like former Mayor Coleman Young.

"Even though Detroit was a very segregated city, they all came to the Chinese restaurant. It was one of those places where it was sort of like a town hall, a town center where you could meet everybody," Chin, 54, tells Axios of Chung's, which operated from 1940-2000.

Driving the news: Chin's youth in 1980s Detroit is the subject of his new book, "Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant."

Chin says he'd like to resurrect Chung's at a pop-up event timed with the book's release in fall 2023.

Why it matters: Evidence of the Cass Corridor's old Chinatown neighborhood is fading. The Peterboro, a well-known Chinese restaurant that opened in 2016, closed for the summer last month to regroup after the pandemic.

The building that housed Chung's recently went up for sale.

Flashback: Chung's, at the corner of Cass and Peterboro, was one of a half-dozen Chinese restaurants in the area decades ago, slinging 4,000 handmade egg rolls a week alongside other Chinese-American dishes.

Chin's family owned and ran the downtown restaurant until his family decided to close in 2000. As a boy, he lived in Southfield but hung out at Chung's every day after school, interacting with customers and reading newspapers front-to-back.

"The restaurant was a part of our family — it was like an arm, a leg, an extension. It's really hard to dissect my life, my childhood without thinking about it," Chin says.

The intrigue: Chin, a filmmaker and writer based in Los Angeles, vividly recalls an encounter as a teenager with Mayor Young, who taught him an important lesson about channeling his anger, an emotion he didn't quite understand as a Buddhist.

"You gotta find what makes you angry in life and then you gotta figure out how to fix it," Chin says Young told him.

"It's just something that always stuck with me. It's OK to be angry sometimes. And that was new, I had never heard that before," Chin says.

