Holiday season gifting in Detroit: Food and drink

Gift box and Ji juice from Baobab Fare. Photos courtesy of Andre' Stefon Martin for Featherstone

Welcome to our final holiday gift guide, this time focusing on food and beverage items right here in the city.

☕ Burundi coffee ($12), Pili hot sauce ($7), Ji passion fruit juice ($7) or a gift box ($50) from East African restaurant Baobab Fare in New Center.

6568 Woodward Ave., Suite 100.

Holiday popcorn variety box from Poppin Top Hat downtown. Photo courtesy of Joi Little

🍿 Popcorn — in any flavor your heart desires, from loaded baked potato to peanut butter chocolate — in a holiday variety box ($15.99) from Poppin Top Hat downtown.

1376 Broadway

🥧 Sweet potato pie ($16) or pecan pound cake ($35) from Sweet Potato Sensations in Old Redford.

17337 Lahser Rd.

🧀 Cheese, chocolates, preserves and other pantry goods from Mongers' Provisions in Midtown.

4240 Cass Ave.

🍰 Cheesecakes in flavors like banana, Superman and carrot from Lucki's Gourmet in northwest Detroit ($39.99).