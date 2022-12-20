Holiday season gifting in Detroit: Food and drink
Welcome to our final holiday gift guide, this time focusing on food and beverage items right here in the city.
- We also gave you ideas for apparel and experiences.
☕ Burundi coffee ($12), Pili hot sauce ($7), Ji passion fruit juice ($7) or a gift box ($50) from East African restaurant Baobab Fare in New Center.
- 6568 Woodward Ave., Suite 100.
🍿 Popcorn — in any flavor your heart desires, from loaded baked potato to peanut butter chocolate — in a holiday variety box ($15.99) from Poppin Top Hat downtown.
- 1376 Broadway
🥧 Sweet potato pie ($16) or pecan pound cake ($35) from Sweet Potato Sensations in Old Redford.
- 17337 Lahser Rd.
🧀 Cheese, chocolates, preserves and other pantry goods from Mongers' Provisions in Midtown.
- 4240 Cass Ave.
🍰 Cheesecakes in flavors like banana, Superman and carrot from Lucki's Gourmet in northwest Detroit ($39.99).
- 7111 W. McNichols Rd.
