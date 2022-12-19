Holiday season gifting in Detroit: Experiences

For the nonapparel-loving person on your list, give the gift of a new experience:

😅 The Schvitz: This bathhouse in the North End offers a spa in a unique old-world environment.

There's a steam room, massages and other services.

Check The Schvitz's website and Instagram for hours and more info about gift cards (day passes are $40).

♑️ Boston Tea Room: Book a reading at this psychic venue in Ferndale.

They start at $30 for 15 minutes and range to $150 for an in-depth astrology chart session.

More information on gift cards here.

🥩 Marrow: This east-side restaurant and butcher shop has some upcoming events for your favorite meat lover.

Steak and whiskey tasting on Jan. 25, $125.

Beef primal butchery workshop on Jan. 11, $125.

