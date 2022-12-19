42 mins ago - Things to Do
Holiday season gifting in Detroit: Experiences
For the nonapparel-loving person on your list, give the gift of a new experience:
😅 The Schvitz: This bathhouse in the North End offers a spa in a unique old-world environment.
- There's a steam room, massages and other services.
- Check The Schvitz's website and Instagram for hours and more info about gift cards (day passes are $40).
♑️ Boston Tea Room: Book a reading at this psychic venue in Ferndale.
- They start at $30 for 15 minutes and range to $150 for an in-depth astrology chart session.
- More information on gift cards here.
🥩 Marrow: This east-side restaurant and butcher shop has some upcoming events for your favorite meat lover.
