42 mins ago - Things to Do

Holiday season gifting in Detroit: Experiences

Joe Guillen
Illustration of an opened gift box with a glowing light bulb inside.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

For the nonapparel-loving person on your list, give the gift of a new experience:

😅 The Schvitz: This bathhouse in the North End offers a spa in a unique old-world environment.

  • There's a steam room, massages and other services.
  • Check The Schvitz's website and Instagram for hours and more info about gift cards (day passes are $40).

♑️ Boston Tea Room: Book a reading at this psychic venue in Ferndale.

  • They start at $30 for 15 minutes and range to $150 for an in-depth astrology chart session.
  • More information on gift cards here.

🥩 Marrow: This east-side restaurant and butcher shop has some upcoming events for your favorite meat lover.

  • Steak and whiskey tasting on Jan. 25, $125.
  • Beef primal butchery workshop on Jan. 11, $125.

Check out our apparel gift guide

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more