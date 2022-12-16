31 mins ago - Things to Do
Holiday season gifting in Detroit: Apparel
2022 is winding down, but there's still time to grab holiday gifts from small local businesses.
- We have a couple of ideas to guide your shopping, starting with apparel:
Sweatshirt and pants ($175) and T-shirts ($30) by Detroitizm, sold at All Things Marketplace in Corktown.
- 1620 Michigan Ave., Suite 123
- Order online by Dec. 21 for arrival by Christmas.
Detroit Bad Boys hat ($25), also sold at All Things Marketplace and benefiting the Detroit Historical Museum.
Printed scarves ($30) and other apparel from DIOP, which is offering our readers 15% off using the code "AXIOS15."
- Sold only online, so order soon.
Sneakers from Fahrenheit 313 ($100 left, $50 right) on the Livernois Avenue of Fashion.
- 20114 Livernois Ave.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.