Holiday season gifting in Detroit: Apparel

Annalise Frank

Detroitizm apparel at All Things Marketplace in Corktown. Photos: Annalise Frank/Axios

2022 is winding down, but there's still time to grab holiday gifts from small local businesses.

  • We have a couple of ideas to guide your shopping, starting with apparel:

Sweatshirt and pants ($175) and T-shirts ($30) by Detroitizm, sold at All Things Marketplace in Corktown.

  • 1620 Michigan Ave., Suite 123
  • Order online by Dec. 21 for arrival by Christmas.
A hat that is white and says "Detroit Bad Boys with a small skull
Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

Detroit Bad Boys hat ($25), also sold at All Things Marketplace and benefiting the Detroit Historical Museum.

Colorful scarves on models.
Photos courtesy of DIOP

Printed scarves ($30) and other apparel from DIOP, which is offering our readers 15% off using the code "AXIOS15."

  • Sold only online, so order soon.
Sneakers
Photos: Annalise Frank/Axios

Sneakers from Fahrenheit 313 ($100 left, $50 right) on the Livernois Avenue of Fashion.

  • 20114 Livernois Ave.
avatar

