Holiday season gifting in Detroit: Apparel

Detroitizm apparel at All Things Marketplace in Corktown. Photos: Annalise Frank/Axios

2022 is winding down, but there's still time to grab holiday gifts from small local businesses.

We have a couple of ideas to guide your shopping, starting with apparel:

Sweatshirt and pants ($175) and T-shirts ($30) by Detroitizm, sold at All Things Marketplace in Corktown.

1620 Michigan Ave., Suite 123

Order online by Dec. 21 for arrival by Christmas.

Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

Detroit Bad Boys hat ($25), also sold at All Things Marketplace and benefiting the Detroit Historical Museum.

Photos courtesy of DIOP

Printed scarves ($30) and other apparel from DIOP, which is offering our readers 15% off using the code "AXIOS15."

Sold only online, so order soon.

Photos: Annalise Frank/Axios

Sneakers from Fahrenheit 313 ($100 left, $50 right) on the Livernois Avenue of Fashion.