Health department shuts down Lafayette Coney Island
Lafayette Coney Island was shut down yesterday after the health department received tips from residents that rodents were in the building, the Detroit News reports.
Why it matters: In a city known for coney restaurants, Lafayette is among the most iconic. Its long-standing rivalry with neighboring American Coney Island is legendary.
What happened: The health department dispatched a team of inspectors after hearing about the rodents.
- A notice posted on the door yesterday says Lafayette cannot operate pending department approval, the News reports.
What they're saying: "While we didn't see any rodents running through the restaurant we did see substantial evidence that there were rodents there … multiple sightings of droppings," Denise Fair Razo, the city's chief public health officer, told the News.
Context: The closure comes as City Council considers a proposal requiring restaurants to post color-coded signs by their entrances showing whether they're up to city food safety code.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.