Health department shuts down Lafayette Coney Island

Joe Guillen
Coney dogs from Lafayette
Sam's most recent coney dog dinner at Lafayette happened last week. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Lafayette Coney Island was shut down yesterday after the health department received tips from residents that rodents were in the building, the Detroit News reports.

Why it matters: In a city known for coney restaurants, Lafayette is among the most iconic. Its long-standing rivalry with neighboring American Coney Island is legendary.

What happened: The health department dispatched a team of inspectors after hearing about the rodents.

  • A notice posted on the door yesterday says Lafayette cannot operate pending department approval, the News reports.

What they're saying: "While we didn't see any rodents running through the restaurant we did see substantial evidence that there were rodents there … multiple sightings of droppings," Denise Fair Razo, the city's chief public health officer, told the News.

Context: The closure comes as City Council considers a proposal requiring restaurants to post color-coded signs by their entrances showing whether they're up to city food safety code.

