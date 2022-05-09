Restaurants may need to post food safety results

Restaurants could soon be required to post color-coded signs by their entrances showing whether they're up to city food safety code.

Why it matters: City Council member Scott Benson wants residents and visitors to be able to see potential safety risks associated with restaurants that aren't following health codes.

Benson's ordinance is written and expected to be introduced to City Council in June after talking with residents and restaurant owners, he tells Axios.

If approved, the grading system would start Jan. 1, according to city budget documents.

The big picture: Detroit is looking to New York City and other cities as examples, but trying to do it a bit differently. In NYC, restaurants have to put up A-B-C letter grades corresponding to points received in sanitation inspections.

Benson's proposed system is an effort to assuage worries that letter grades can result in restaurants being judged too harshly for reasons that aren’t easily understandable to the public.

Details: The color-coded signs would mean:

Green: A restaurant is in compliance with health standards.

White: A follow-up inspection is required.

Yellow: Problems need to be fixed.

Red: Ordered closed for violations.

Flashback: Benson also pushed for health grade signs outside restaurants following a regional hepatitis A outbreak from 2016 to 2019.

"This is a direct result of restaurants failing inspections in the past," Benson says. "I said enough is enough. We need to have a system where people can be educated on what's going on as far as their health."

The intrigue: Colors are better than letter grades, says Justin Winslow, president of the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association.