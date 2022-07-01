We recently shared our go-to coney spots and asked you to send your favorites.

After reading your responses, a clear favorite emerged.

David Little: "Favorite coney island: Lafayette Coney Island."

Cheryl McCarron: "How is it possible that none of you picked Lafayette Coney as the best? I’m flabbergasted, dismayed and ready to start a literal food fight! There's no better way to start Opening Day or close out a long night than with a coney from Lafayette."

Ken Droz: "When I worked downtown, I wasn't a season ticket holder at Lafayette for nothing, once eating there three times in a 24 hour period — lunch, dinner, and post-bar relief."

💭 Our thought bubble: We tried to stay away from the American/Lafayette debate, but you just wouldn't let us. Our favorite between the coney neighbors — located next door to each other on West Lafayette Boulevard —is pictured above. Can you guess where they're from? Email [email protected] with the answer.