57 mins ago - News
City Council could approve Hudson's tax break today
City Council members met with residents yesterday to explain a proposed $60 million tax break at the Hudson's site.
Why it matters: A vote is expected today on the tax break for an affiliate of Bedrock, Dan Gilbert's development company.
- Some residents have pressured the council to reject the tax break because Gilbert is a billionaire and the city has dramatic affordable housing and education funding needs.
Worth your time: Five of the council's nine members received large campaign contributions last year from a Gilbert-funded political action committee, the Free Press reports.
