City Council could approve Hudson's tax break today

Joe Guillen
Hudson's site rendering
Hudson's site rendering shows the view of Woodward Avenue. Rendering courtesy of Bedrock

City Council members met with residents yesterday to explain a proposed $60 million tax break at the Hudson's site.

Why it matters: A vote is expected today on the tax break for an affiliate of Bedrock, Dan Gilbert's development company.

  • Some residents have pressured the council to reject the tax break because Gilbert is a billionaire and the city has dramatic affordable housing and education funding needs.

Worth your time: Five of the council's nine members received large campaign contributions last year from a Gilbert-funded political action committee, the Free Press reports.

