Vote on Hudson's tax break postponed
City Council postponed voting on a $60 million tax break for Dan Gilbert's $1.4 billion Hudson's project downtown for one week.
Why it matters: About a dozen residents opposed the tax break at yesterday's council meeting, imploring members to instead devote money to affordable housing, schools and libraries.
What they're saying: Council Member Angela Whitfield Calloway challenged whether the tax break is necessary for the project and said she will ultimately vote no.
- "This is an opportunity to stand up for the people," she says.
The other side: Jared Fleisher, a representative for Gilbert's companies, tells Axios that because council approved the first step of the tax break in 2017, future development could be reconsidered if the tax abatement is rejected.
- "We would look that and say, 'Well, we don't know that we're going to have the support to do any of that in the future because here we are, halfway through a project they already supported, and the rug is being pulled out.'"
