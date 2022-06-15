Vote on Hudson's tax break postponed

City Council postponed voting on a $60 million tax break for Dan Gilbert's $1.4 billion Hudson's project downtown for one week.

Why it matters: About a dozen residents opposed the tax break at yesterday's council meeting, imploring members to instead devote money to affordable housing, schools and libraries.

What they're saying: Council Member Angela Whitfield Calloway challenged whether the tax break is necessary for the project and said she will ultimately vote no.

"This is an opportunity to stand up for the people," she says.

The other side: Jared Fleisher, a representative for Gilbert's companies, tells Axios that because council approved the first step of the tax break in 2017, future development could be reconsidered if the tax abatement is rejected.