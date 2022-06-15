1 hour ago - News

Vote on Hudson's tax break postponed

Joe Guillen
Hudson's development in downtown Detroit.
Hudson's site on Woodward Avenue. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

City Council postponed voting on a $60 million tax break for Dan Gilbert's $1.4 billion Hudson's project downtown for one week.

Why it matters: About a dozen residents opposed the tax break at yesterday's council meeting, imploring members to instead devote money to affordable housing, schools and libraries.

What they're saying: Council Member Angela Whitfield Calloway challenged whether the tax break is necessary for the project and said she will ultimately vote no.

  • "This is an opportunity to stand up for the people," she says.

The other side: Jared Fleisher, a representative for Gilbert's companies, tells Axios that because council approved the first step of the tax break in 2017, future development could be reconsidered if the tax abatement is rejected.

  • "We would look that and say, 'Well, we don't know that we're going to have the support to do any of that in the future because here we are, halfway through a project they already supported, and the rug is being pulled out.'"
