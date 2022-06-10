Bedrock, the developer for the Hudson's site, is seeking a $60 million tax break as the megaproject's cost has now increased to $1.4 billion.

Why it matters: The redevelopment on Woodward Avenue is supposed to transform the downtown skyline with a 685-foot tower.

The tax break would eat into any increased revenue the city would get as a result of the project.

Driving the news: Representatives with Bedrock discussed the deal yesterday with a City Council committee, which then voted to send the proposal to the full Council for a vote, possibly next week.

Flashback: The site was home to the iconic Hudson's department store, which closed in 1983. The building sat vacant until its 1998 implosion.

Bedrock, which is owned by businessman Dan Gilbert, began the redevelopment in late 2017. It will include offices, a hotel, about 100 condos and underground parking..

Yes, but: The project is two years behind schedule and is now expected to be finished in 2024.

And in 2018, the state approved $618 million in tax breaks over 30 years at the Hudson's site and three other of Gilbert's downtown projects.

The bottom line: The local property tax break would last 10 years and apply to the commercial elements of the project.

The total value to Bedrock would be $60.3 million, which includes $31 million in reduced city taxes and $12 million in taxes that would otherwise go to Detroit public schools.

The other side: A City Council analysis says the city, school system and other local governments affected by the tax break will come out ahead by a combined $89 million in new tax revenue and fees if the proposal is approved.

The city can revoke the tax abatement if the project does not proceed in good faith.

The tax break is not tied to construction cost increases, a Bedrock spokesman tells Axios.

What they're saying: Council Member James Tate questioned how the project would affect downtown parking, which he described as "horrifically challenging" and expensive.