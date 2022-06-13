Republican primary nears without clear favorite

The GOP primary race has flipped upside down.

Driving the news: Two disqualified candidates once seen as front runners, James Craig and Perry Johnson, have launched write-in campaigns, while three other candidates who started as fringe outsiders now lead the pack.

What they're saying: "I'm not giving up. They have robbed me. They have robbed Perry," Craig told WJBK-TV's "Let it Rip."

Johnson acknowledged on the program that winning would be "very difficult, practically speaking. People have a hard time remembering the name."

He also referenced Mayor Mike Duggan's successful write-in campaign, but confessed he and Craig face an uphill battle. "I think you have to get on the ballot. That's why I filed in the federal court," Johnson said.

The latest: Tudor Dixon, Garrett Soldano and Ryan Kelley now have the most grassroots support out of the five remaining candidates, with Kevin Rinke and Ralph Rebrandt still in the race.

Kelley, 40, was recently arrested and charged with four misdemeanor counts stemming from his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

"If you didn't know my name a couple of days ago, you know it now Kelley told MLive following his arrest.

What's next: Candidates are vying for an endorsement from former President Trump. With Johnson off the ballot, many believe Dixon is Trump's favorite.