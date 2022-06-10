Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley was arrested by FBI agents yesterday following a search of his Allendale home.

Driving the news: Kelley is facing misdemeanor charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a spokesperson for the U.S. District Court said in a statement.

Why it matters: A former township planning commissioner in Allendale, Kelley is one of five candidates who qualified for August's Republican primary.

Five other candidates were disqualified for filing fraudulent signatures.

Details: Kelley was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority during the riot, as well as disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, court documents show.

One video provided as evidence shows Kelley in a crowd of people assaulting and pushing past law enforcement officers outside of the Capitol.

What they're saying: Kelley has the support of the state party and GOP primary opponents Garrett Soldano and Kevin Rinke, who both expressed concern for the FBI's handling of the arrest.

The charges could become part of the consideration for former President Trump's endorsement, Republican political strategist Andrea Bitely tells Axios.

"This changes the dynamic … Kelley went from having zero name ID to having more than any other remaining candidate," Bitely says.

What we're watching: Kelley was released yesterday on bond, where he was met by far-right attorney general candidate Matt DeParno, who has been endorsed by Trump.