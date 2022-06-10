FBI arrests Ryan Kelley over Jan. 6 charge
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley was arrested by FBI agents yesterday following a search of his Allendale home.
Driving the news: Kelley is facing misdemeanor charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a spokesperson for the U.S. District Court said in a statement.
Why it matters: A former township planning commissioner in Allendale, Kelley is one of five candidates who qualified for August's Republican primary.
- Five other candidates were disqualified for filing fraudulent signatures.
Details: Kelley was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority during the riot, as well as disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, court documents show.
- One video provided as evidence shows Kelley in a crowd of people assaulting and pushing past law enforcement officers outside of the Capitol.
What they're saying: Kelley has the support of the state party and GOP primary opponents Garrett Soldano and Kevin Rinke, who both expressed concern for the FBI's handling of the arrest.
- The charges could become part of the consideration for former President Trump's endorsement, Republican political strategist Andrea Bitely tells Axios.
- "This changes the dynamic … Kelley went from having zero name ID to having more than any other remaining candidate," Bitely says.
What we're watching: Kelley was released yesterday on bond, where he was met by far-right attorney general candidate Matt DeParno, who has been endorsed by Trump.
- He will next appear in court by video on June 16, MLive reports.
