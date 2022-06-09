Betsy DeVos on Jan. 6: "It was not defensible in any way"

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos spoke about her decision to resign from the Trump administration after the Capitol riots in an interview with USA Today, saying the events of Jan. 6 made it "obvious" to her she couldn't continue in her role.

Why it matters: DeVos was one of the longest-serving members of Trump's Cabinet, but resigned the day after the insurrection.

In her resignation letter to Trump, DeVos wrote that "there is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”

The big picture: DeVos dove deeper into the reasoning behind her resignation in her upcoming book, "Hostages No More: The Fight for Education Freedom and the Future of the American Child."

"To me, there was a line in the sand. It wasn’t about the election results. It was about the values and image of the United States. It was about public service rising above self. The president had lost sight of that," she wrote in the book, per USA Today.

DeVos told USA Today that in the aftermath of the Capitol riot she spoke to former Vice President Mike Pence and other colleagues about the possibility of invoking the 25 Amendment to remove Trump from office, but that Pence "made it very clear that he was not going to go in that direction."

What they're saying: Trump's obsession with the results of the 2020 election mean that his "mind was elsewhere" and that "most of the staff in the White House was trying to respond and react and deal with that," DeVos said in the interview.