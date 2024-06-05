Share on email (opens in new window)

Lanon Baccam won Tuesday's 3rd District Democratic primary and will challenge incumbent Republican Rep. Zach Nunn in November, per the AP. Why it matters: The southwest Iowa district represents a big chunk of the Des Moines metro, including Polk and Dallas Counties.

Driving the news: Baccam, an Army veteran and former USDA official, won the primary handily against Melissa Vine, a mental health therapist and nonprofit executive, according to preliminary results.

Baccam had raised about twelve times more campaign funds than Vine.

The big picture: The District 3 election is expected to be the state's most competitive House race this year.

Nunn, a former Iowa state senator and Air Force officer, narrowly ousted Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne just two years ago.

Data: Associated Press; Chart: Axios Visuals

Between the lines: In the general election, Nunn has an incumbency advantage, Karen Kedrowski, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State, tells Axios. He has the platform to tout his record on a range of issues, she said.

In his first term Nunn has carved out a niche as a vocal moderate on key issues, Axios' Juliegrace Brufke writes.

The freshman representative co-led a bipartisan resolution, for example, condemning the Hamas attack on Israel last fall.

Yes, but: First-term candidates like Nunn are easier to beat than longer-serving ones, Kedrowski said.

Baccam, whose parents came to Iowa from Laos, has a compelling personal story that will resonate with many voters, she said.

He also landed endorsements during the primary from some of the state's most prominent Democrats, including Iowa Auditor Rob Sand and former Iowa Gov. and current U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

What we're watching: How much special interest groups get involved in the race.