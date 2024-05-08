3 hours ago - Food and Drink

First bite: Trying Prime & Providence in West Des Moines

A photo of Prime & Providence.

Prime & Providence opens Monday. Dominic Iannarelli, an owner of the restaurant, previously worked as executive chef at Jethro's and Splash. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

After receiving an invite, I booked a table made available for Prime & Providence's "soft opening" this week.

Driving the news: It's the latest in the metro's recent steakhouse craze, joining other pricy classmates like Ruth's Chris and Oak Park.

The vibe: The restaurant's inspiration is "fancy, not formal," co-owner and chef Dominic Iannarelli told Axios last month.

  • There's a custom-made hearth and almost everything is cooked via fire, including the veggies.

What to try: The restaurant dubs itself as "Purveyors of Land & Sea," offering an oyster bar, shellfish towers, coal-fired steaks and family-style sides.

  • Its reserve menu has a 48-ounce porterhouse ($115), a Johnny Highball cocktail ($58) and some $500+ bottles of wines.

On my plate: I ordered sea scallops ($48) from its regular menu and shared sides of the grilled broccolini ($16) and mashed potatoes ($15) with my hubby.

  • We started with a beet salad ($19) and the house focaccia bread ($5)

My thought bubble: The sea scallops were in an exquisite lemon fondue and had a buttery smoothness that made my mouth swoon.

  • The salad and sides were lovely, but skip the bread, which tasted like stale corn cake.

Stop by: Monday is the official opening. Cocktail hour starts at 3pm daily; dinner from 5pm-10pm.

  • 595 S. 60th St in WDM

Editor's note: This story first appeared in Axios Des Moines.

A photo of sea scallops.
These fantastic scallops were even good as leftovers the next day. Photo: Jason Clayworth
