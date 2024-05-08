First bite: Trying Prime & Providence in West Des Moines

After receiving an invite, I booked a table made available for Prime & Providence's "soft opening" this week.
Driving the news: It's the latest in the metro's recent steakhouse craze, joining other pricy classmates like Ruth's Chris and Oak Park.
The vibe: The restaurant's inspiration is "fancy, not formal," co-owner and chef Dominic Iannarelli told Axios last month.
- There's a custom-made hearth and almost everything is cooked via fire, including the veggies.
What to try: The restaurant dubs itself as "Purveyors of Land & Sea," offering an oyster bar, shellfish towers, coal-fired steaks and family-style sides.
- Its reserve menu has a 48-ounce porterhouse ($115), a Johnny Highball cocktail ($58) and some $500+ bottles of wines.
On my plate: I ordered sea scallops ($48) from its regular menu and shared sides of the grilled broccolini ($16) and mashed potatoes ($15) with my hubby.
- We started with a beet salad ($19) and the house focaccia bread ($5)
My thought bubble: The sea scallops were in an exquisite lemon fondue and had a buttery smoothness that made my mouth swoon.
- The salad and sides were lovely, but skip the bread, which tasted like stale corn cake.
Stop by: Monday is the official opening. Cocktail hour starts at 3pm daily; dinner from 5pm-10pm.
