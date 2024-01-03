Review: Oak Park brings solid, pricey fine dining option to Des Moines
🥩 Jason here: Oak Park opened more than two months ago, and its reservations are still booked through January.
- I was able to snag a seat last week through a neighbor, who reserved a table more than a month in advance.
Catch up fast: The menu is locally sourced with options like a curated chef's table dinner at $400 a plate or a $100 banana split.
- An extensive wine list ranges from bottles at $25 for a Jasper Winery white to more than $7,000 for a French red.
On my plate: I started with a roasted beet and avocado salad ($16), which included fresh orange and lime vinaigrette.
- My entrée was a filet mignon ($59), and a melt-in-your-mouth eight-ounce beef tenderloin with confit potatoes.
- I carefully ordered wine by pointing to a $45 bottle of malbec to avoid any $1K+ surprises.
My thought bubble: This is a solid addition to our metro's fine-dining options.
- But my favorite spot is still a few blocks away at Harbinger.
If you go: Seating can become available on short notice if there are cancellations. And the bar is first come, first served.
- Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 4:30-9:30pm
Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.