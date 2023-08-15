Ruth's Chris Steak House opens in Iowa with its largest restaurant yet

Share on email (opens in new window)

There were no leftovers on this plate. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Ruth's Chris Steak House opened in West Des Moines Monday night.

State of play: The chain started about 60 years ago in New Orleans by Ruth Fertel, a divorced single mom. It now has more than 130 locations across the world.

This is the chain's first Iowa restaurant and what it says is its largest in the world, with indoor seating for around 450 people and around 100 more in outdoor areas.

Zoom in: Ruth's specializes in Midwestern beef that sizzles as it's brought to your table on 500° plates.

On our plate: A starter of the "Veal Osso Buco Ravioli," a saffron-infused pasta with sautéed spinach in a white wine glace ($20).

And the six-ounce filet & shrimp ($51).

Ruth's WDM restaurant has around 15,000 square and is part of a newly constructed project that includes about 200 luxury apartments. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

🗯 Our thought bubble: The quality and taste of the filet was on par with some of our area's finest dining, including downtown's 801 Chophouse.

If you go: Open Monday-Thursday, 11am-10pm; Friday-Saturday, 11am-11pm; and Sunday 11am-9pm.