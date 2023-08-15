Ruth's Chris Steak House opens in Iowa with its largest restaurant yet
Ruth's Chris Steak House opened in West Des Moines Monday night.
State of play: The chain started about 60 years ago in New Orleans by Ruth Fertel, a divorced single mom. It now has more than 130 locations across the world.
- This is the chain's first Iowa restaurant and what it says is its largest in the world, with indoor seating for around 450 people and around 100 more in outdoor areas.
Zoom in: Ruth's specializes in Midwestern beef that sizzles as it's brought to your table on 500° plates.
On our plate: A starter of the "Veal Osso Buco Ravioli," a saffron-infused pasta with sautéed spinach in a white wine glace ($20).
- And the six-ounce filet & shrimp ($51).
🗯 Our thought bubble: The quality and taste of the filet was on par with some of our area's finest dining, including downtown's 801 Chophouse.
If you go: Open Monday-Thursday, 11am-10pm; Friday-Saturday, 11am-11pm; and Sunday 11am-9pm.
- 950 Jordan Creek Parkway, WDM.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.