The city of Des Moines last month hired a New York-based company to study DART routes and recommend a "multimodal transit vision" for the metro, according to records obtained by Axios. Why it matters: Via Transportation is behind some of the biggest reforms in recent public transit history across the country.

The company recently helped Wilson, North Carolina, for example, park all its buses and launch a publicly subsidized on-demand van service, the AP reports.

Catch up fast: DART has for years wrestled with operational costs, warning recently of a possible 40% service reduction if the agency doesn't shore up its finances.

The regional service is made up of about a dozen metro communities with DSM being the largest.

Yes, but: Most cuts were avoided in the next two fiscal years thanks to a $3.6 million award from the Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and extra money contributed by the city.

What they're doing: Via will use DART's recent Transit Optimization Study to identify opportunities to provide coverage in hard to serve areas both through on-demand and fixed route models, according to its contract with the city.

The review will develop a regional concept "with a focus on the city of DSM."

Context: City Manager Scott Sanders in a December press statement said DART failed to deliver on years of DSM's requests for revised service plans.

Sanders signed the $35,000 contract with Via on April 19, which Mayor Connie Boesen mentioned at a DART meeting a few days later.

Friction point: Urbandale City Council member and DART board member Bridget Carberry Montgomery voiced concern during that meeting about a "significant conflict of interest" for Via, which already provides on-demand support services to DART and other Iowa transit agencies.

"So they're going to want to have on-demand service as part of what they give you," Carberry Montgomery said.

The other side: Boesen said the city was trying to be transparent and help find long-term solutions.

Behind the scenes: Carberry Montgomery tells Axios that she would prefer a metro-wide solution rather than one with a focus on one city or area, like the DSM-funded Via study.

The intrigue: DART staff is not directly involved with Via's study but will work with the company to provide information, spokesperson Erin Hockman tells Axios.

Via completes multiple consultations for cities or transit agencies every month and goes into each project as "transit mode-agnostic," spokesperson Sara-Jessica Dilks tells Axios.

The goal isn't to cannibalize bus routes but compliment or extend their reach by using on-demand as Via helped cities like St. Louis do, Dilks says.

What's next: Via's work will take about four months to complete.