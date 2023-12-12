Public transit cuts loom following "failed" reforms

The D-Line, a free downtown shuttle, would be eliminated as part of cuts being considered by DART. Photo: Courtesy of DART

DART "failed to deliver" on years of requests to revise its service and financing plans, Des Moines city manager Scott Sanders said in a public statement last week.

Why it matters: Sanders' message is an indication that city leaders won't boost DSM's annual public transit contributions by nearly 80% over the next five years — from $9.8 million to $17.5 million, which is what the agency believes the city should contribute based on its current funding formula.

DART warns that up to a 40% service reduction is ahead if the agency is unable to shore up its finances.

Catch up fast: DART officials have struggled for years to determine how to fairly spread the cost of public transit across the metro.

A new property tax formula based on a population and service calculation began in 2021.

Yes, but: Transit officials have consistently said budget diversification is necessary for long-term financial sustainability.

For example, they've lobbied lawmakers to allow hotel/motel taxes to be used to help pay for its services.

Meanwhile, Des Moines is already at its transit levy cap, meaning the city would need to identify another revenue source to pay extra to DART.

One option is to increase franchise fees on residents' electric and gas bills up to 2.5%.

Driving the news: While DART provides about 12,000 rides each weekday, that's still just 70% of pre-pandemic levels.

Federally allocated pandemic relief has helped fill financial gaps but that's coming to an end in the fiscal year that starts July 2024.

What they're saying: DSM previously allocated hundreds of thousands of dollars in what Sanders said was "one-time funding" to give DART time to implement a new regional funding stream.

Public transit is an essential service but the solution should be sustainable and not funded solely by taxpayers, he said in the statement.

Of note: DSM Councilperson Joe Gatto told KCCI last week that a proposal for higher contributions is unlikely to appear on a council agenda.

Grimes City Council last month voted to withdraw its nearly $650,000 annual participation with DART starting in July 2025 after just an estimated 13 unique bus riders used the service there over the last year.

The other side: WDM Mayor and DART chairperson Russ Trimble said in a statement that DART has held its budget growth to roughly 3% in the last several years despite the pandemic, inflation and worker shortages.

If DSM doesn't increase funding, the DART commission will do what it can to balance the budget to have as minimal impact on riders as possible, he said.

What's next: DART's final public meeting about possible service cuts is tomorrow at DMARC's food pantry network, 100 Army Post Rd., 6pm-7pm.