What's new at the Downtown Des Moines Farmers' Market

Here's a sign of warmer months ahead: the Downtown Des Moines Farmers' Market returns Saturday from 7am to noon. Why it matters: It's a representation of everything our city does well, like local produce, diverse foods and showing off our cute dogs.

Driving the news: Here are two things we're watching this year.

New vendors

53 new vendors will pop up throughout the season, including familiar names like Wilson's Orchard, Kathmandu, Main Street Cafe & Bakery, Crème, The Eggroll Ladies, Coaches Kolaches and Home Sweet Cone.

Zoom in: For Home Sweet Cone, a popular ice cream shop in Waukee, this year's market is a perfect place to introduce its newest purchase — a 1959 Ford Grumman step van-turned-ice cream truck, says owner Colleen Strohmaier.

Meanwhile, Wilson's Orchard & Farm, which recently opened in Cumming, will sell its flowers, produce, baked goods, drinks and apparel, says general manager Jacob Goering.

Expanded market

The biggest change visitors will notice is the market's expansion to Water Street, just north of Court Avenue and south of the entrance to the Polk County parking lot, says Elizabeth Weyers, the market's manager.