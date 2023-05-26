Share on email (opens in new window)

Elotes ($3) at the the Des Moines Farmers' Market. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Pull out your sun hats and pet some dogs — it's Des Moines Farmers' Market season, baby.

Here are a couple of our favorite foods you'll find for under $5:

Elote on a stick ($3)

What it is: Mexican-style corn on the cob that elevates this classic summer treat. It's smothered in crema (similar to sour cream) and topped with cotija cheese and Tajin.

Where to find it: Taqueria 3 Hermanos, 2nd Ave., north of Court Ave.

Pork with napa cabbage potstickers (2 for $3)

Potstickers ($3). Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

What it is: Entirely homemade dumplings that are boiled and cooked right in front of you. They come in either pork or chicken and chili oil is available for dipping.

Where to find it: Dumpling House, 4th Street south of Court Ave.

📣 Shoutout: What are your favorite farmers' market cheap eats? Email [email protected]