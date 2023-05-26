2 things to eat under $5 at the Des Moines Farmers' Market
Pull out your sun hats and pet some dogs — it's Des Moines Farmers' Market season, baby.
Here are a couple of our favorite foods you'll find for under $5:
Elote on a stick ($3)
What it is: Mexican-style corn on the cob that elevates this classic summer treat. It's smothered in crema (similar to sour cream) and topped with cotija cheese and Tajin.
Where to find it: Taqueria 3 Hermanos, 2nd Ave., north of Court Ave.
Pork with napa cabbage potstickers (2 for $3)
What it is: Entirely homemade dumplings that are boiled and cooked right in front of you. They come in either pork or chicken and chili oil is available for dipping.
Where to find it: Dumpling House, 4th Street south of Court Ave.
📣 Shoutout: What are your favorite farmers' market cheap eats? Email [email protected]
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.