Coaches Kolaches reopening in Urbandale

Fans of Coaches Kolaches only have to wait a few more weeks until the popular eatery reopens its doors in Urbandale on Sept. 1.

Customers will find a bigger kitchen and expanded menu at its new location at 2777 100th Street.

Catch up fast: After closing the Clive-based store in March, Owner Brent Curvey said he spent months searching for the right spot. The Urbandale storefront formerly housed Cookies by Design — making the bakery layout a natural fit for his operation, Curvey said.

What to expect: Fresh, homemade kolaches made every day, as well as expanded coffee options, like lattes and espresso.

The store is known for its Texas twist on the traditionally sweet Czech pastry. The former menu, including egg and cheese, brisket and jalapeno and sausage kolaches is also set to return.

But if you're looking for something sweeter, they'll also serve fruit-filled ones.

Open: 7am to noon, Wed.-Fri.; and 8am to 1pm, Sat.-Sun.