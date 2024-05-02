Share on email (opens in new window)

My favorite course at the Wallace House this week was the herbed ricotta ravioli with spring vegetables. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

This week I attended the first scheduled five-course tasting dinner series introducing Saralyn Smith, the Wallace Centers of Iowa's new chef. Why it matters: The farm-to-table meal was elegant, delicious and at a price ($75) that is more affordable than some other fine dining experiences in the metro like Oak Park or Ruth's Chris Steak House.

Zoom in: The meal included a cucumber elderflower spritzer, garden greens salad, ravioli, chicken with couscous, lamb in a red wine sauce and a rhubarb mousse vanilla chiffon cake.

Guests are welcome to bring their own wine with no corkage fee.

State of play: Instead of its regular Thursday farm-to-table dinners, WCI is now offering other new food programs at different price points.

One will incorporate a single ingredient like rhubarb into multiple courses while others center around local history.

The intrigue: Smith's May 7 dinner had one seat available as of this morning.

The third and final welcome event on May 14 is sold out.

Yes, but: The center's other programs are kicking into high gear in coming weeks, including Pizza on the Prairie on May 31.