Why it matters: The farm-to-table meal was elegant, delicious and at a price ($75) that is more affordable than some other fine dining experiences in the metro like Oak Park or Ruth's Chris Steak House.
Zoom in: The meal included a cucumber elderflower spritzer, garden greens salad, ravioli, chicken with couscous, lamb in a red wine sauce and a rhubarb mousse vanilla chiffon cake.
Guests are welcome to bring their own wine with no corkage fee.
State of play: Instead of its regular Thursday farm-to-table dinners, WCI is now offering other new food programs at different price points.