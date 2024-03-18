Widespread absenteeism on Des Moines' boards
Almost 30% of Des Moines' board and commission members missed at least a quarter of their meetings last year, according to the city's latest annual attendance report.
Why it matters: Failure to show up can delay city business, result in underrepresentation of groups or neighborhoods and waste money.
How it works: DSM's boards and commissions are made up almost entirely of volunteer citizens appointed by City Council.
- They help government run more efficiently by reviewing projects and policies and making recommendations to city leaders.
Yes, but: Commission member absences cannot exceed 25% of regularly scheduled meetings in a calendar year or they face possible removal from their seats, according to DSM's attendance requirements.
- Of 183 members last year, 53 exceeded the limit and17 missed 40% or more.
Inside the room: Typically, City Council members will speak privately with the person they appointed, instead of publicly reprimanding their absences.
- Often, there is a legitimate reason for the absences and the problem is resolved or the person voluntarily resigns, Councilperson Linda Westergaard told us last year.
Zoom in: Developer and Urban Design Review Board member Tim Rypma missed 19 of 20 meetings in 2023, a 95% absence rate and the worst attendance record.
- He missed meetings because of a personal matter, but he is back now, Rympa told Axios.
Between the lines: Attendance came into the forefront last year after former City Councilperson Indira Sheumaker missed six consecutive months of council meetings without explanation.
- The City Council, which didn't previously have attendance requirements, tied their pay to attendance shortly after Sheumaker resigned.
The intrigue: Justyn Lewis, a candidate for tomorrow's special at-large City Council election, missed eight of 23 Plan and Zoning Commission meetings last year, a 35% absence rate.
- Meeting times often conflicted with his volunteer coaching with the DSM Parks and Recreation department, he told Axios.
- He alternated responsibilities to minimize absences in both roles, he said.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.