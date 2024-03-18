Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Almost 30% of Des Moines' board and commission members missed at least a quarter of their meetings last year, according to the city's latest annual attendance report. Why it matters: Failure to show up can delay city business, result in underrepresentation of groups or neighborhoods and waste money.

How it works: DSM's boards and commissions are made up almost entirely of volunteer citizens appointed by City Council.

They help government run more efficiently by reviewing projects and policies and making recommendations to city leaders.

Yes, but: Commission member absences cannot exceed 25% of regularly scheduled meetings in a calendar year or they face possible removal from their seats, according to DSM's attendance requirements.

Of 183 members last year, 53 exceeded the limit and17 missed 40% or more.

Inside the room: Typically, City Council members will speak privately with the person they appointed, instead of publicly reprimanding their absences.

Often, there is a legitimate reason for the absences and the problem is resolved or the person voluntarily resigns, Councilperson Linda Westergaard told us last year.

Zoom in: Developer and Urban Design Review Board member Tim Rypma missed 19 of 20 meetings in 2023, a 95% absence rate and the worst attendance record.

He missed meetings because of a personal matter, but he is back now, Rympa told Axios.

Between the lines: Attendance came into the forefront last year after former City Councilperson Indira Sheumaker missed six consecutive months of council meetings without explanation.

The City Council, which didn't previously have attendance requirements, tied their pay to attendance shortly after Sheumaker resigned.

The intrigue: Justyn Lewis, a candidate for tomorrow's special at-large City Council election, missed eight of 23 Plan and Zoning Commission meetings last year, a 35% absence rate.