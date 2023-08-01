Nearly a third of city board members are chronically absent

Share on email (opens in new window)

Nearly a third of board and commission members appointed by the Des Moines City Council have missed 25% or more of their meetings through June this year, according to records obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Those members make decisions or recommendations about things like building codes, civil rights and zoning enforcement that are essential for the city's growth and operations.

City code requires their absences not exceed the 25% threshold over the course of a calendar year, with violators potentially removed from their seats by the City Council.

Between the lines: Unlike council positions, DSM's board and commission members are unpaid.

Most of the 17 boards or commissions meet monthly.

By the numbers: Of the 170 board and commission members tracked by the city clerk's office, 49 missed at least 25% of their scheduled meetings between January and June.

Fourteen of them missed between half and all meetings, records show.

What they're saying: Appointees generally alert her prior to missing, councilperson Linda Westergaard tells Axios.

During a brief illness last year, Westergaard attended a council meeting from her hospital bed virtually.

She says she regularly reminds her appointees about the importance of attendance and appoints someone else if lifestyle changes make it difficult for them to fully participate.

Catch up fast: Attendance has become a prominent topic at DSM City Hall in light of the chronic absenteeism of Councilperson Indira Sheumaker.

The intrigue: Beaverdale Neighborhood Association president Marcus Coenen — who last month publicly called on Sheumaker to improve her attendance — is himself on the city's list.

Coenen missed two of six meetings as a member of the Sister Cities Commission meetings before resigning in May, records show.

He realized he had too many other commitments, including a newborn child, to continue on the commission, he tells Axios.

The big picture: Absences can delay government actions, including situations on the state level where there are too few members to constitute a quorum.