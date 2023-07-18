Beaverdale group asks Des Moines councilperson to return or resign

Share on email (opens in new window)

Indira Sheumaker was elected in November of 2021, besting Ward 1 incumbent Bill Gray. Photo: Courtesy of the city of Des Moines

The Beaverdale Neighborhood Association (BNA) is asking Des Moines Councilperson Indira Sheumaker to provide a timeline for when she will resume attendance at city meetings — or to resign.

Why it matters: Sheumaker has missed all 18 regular council meetings or workshops since March 6 and multiple Ward 1 groups say it is negatively affecting their representation.

Catch up fast: Sheumaker has missed more city meetings than the other five council members and the mayor combined since taking office in January 2022.

She issued a statement following more than a month of consecutive absences in July 2022 saying she was suffering from COVID-19 and depression and intended to seek accommodations.

State of play: Sheumaker hasn't contacted the mayor or city manager's office about her recent string of absences, a city spokesperson told Axios Monday.

Sheumaker's father, Randy, told the Register in April that his daughter had been hospitalized but declined to provide details.

Driving the news: The BNA board unsuccessfully tried to reach Sheumaker last week to discuss her absences, president Marcus Coenen tells Axios.

He read a letter addressed to Sheumaker during Monday's council meeting saying she had "effectively silenced and ignored all residents of Ward 1."

Zoom in: The Lower Beaverdale Neighborhood Association also called on Sheumaker to resign last month.

And a separate online petition calling for her resignation has been signed more than 500 times.

Of note: There is no DSM City Council attendance requirement.