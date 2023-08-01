Share on email (opens in new window)

Indira Sheumaker (left) was sworn in as a City Council member on Jan. 10, 2022 during a ceremony that included her " Oath to the People, " that she repeated with her sister, Paden Sheumaker (right). Screenshot: Courtesy of the city of Des Moines

DSM Councilperson Indira Sheumaker has cost the city more than $18,000 in pay and benefits since her extended absence that began on March 6, according to city records obtained by Axios.

The calculations are based on an Aug. 7 return — the next scheduled council meeting.

By the numbers: Councilmembers, who are paid $1,110 biweekly, have received a total of around $12,200 each since the time her absences started. This includes Sheumaker.

Benefits costs directly related to Sheumaker have amounted to around $6,000.

Zoom in: They include:

A $75 weekly stipend to cover expenses like mileage (a total of $1,650).

The city's portion for her health care at $563 a month ($2,815).

DSM's contribution to Sheumaker's IPERS retirement account is $105 biweekly ($1,155).

Dental care at $37 a month ($185).

Of note: Sheumaker has not responded to Axios' requests for comment.

What's next: A policy that could tie DSM councilperson attendance to pay is being developed.