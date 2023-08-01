1 hour ago - News
Des Moines' costs during councilperson's 5-month absence tops $18K
DSM Councilperson Indira Sheumaker has cost the city more than $18,000 in pay and benefits since her extended absence that began on March 6, according to city records obtained by Axios.
- The calculations are based on an Aug. 7 return — the next scheduled council meeting.
By the numbers: Councilmembers, who are paid $1,110 biweekly, have received a total of around $12,200 each since the time her absences started. This includes Sheumaker.
- Benefits costs directly related to Sheumaker have amounted to around $6,000.
Zoom in: They include:
- A $75 weekly stipend to cover expenses like mileage (a total of $1,650).
- The city's portion for her health care at $563 a month ($2,815).
- DSM's contribution to Sheumaker's IPERS retirement account is $105 biweekly ($1,155).
- Dental care at $37 a month ($185).
Of note: Sheumaker has not responded to Axios' requests for comment.
What's next: A policy that could tie DSM councilperson attendance to pay is being developed.
