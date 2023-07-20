Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Councilperson pay could be tied to meeting attendance under a policy being developed by Des Moines' legal team, four City Council members tell Axios.

Why it matters: Council workshops and meetings are where significant discussions and decisions around taxpayer dollars are made.

Multiple neighborhood groups contend the chronic absences of their elected representative, councilperson Indira Sheumaker, have effectively silenced them.

Catch up fast: Sheumaker's attendance became an issue shortly after she took office in January 2022.

She released a statement that July saying she was suffering from COVID-19 and depression.

Since March 6 of this year, she has missed all 18 council meetings or workshops.

State of play: DSM does not have an attendance policy in place for council members.

Iowa courts can remove elected officials for "habitual neglect," but the rarely used law can be cumbersome to pursue, Dustin Miller, a metro area attorney and former general counsel for the Iowa League of Cities, tells Axios.

And most council members have previously told Axios they do not support a city-initiated effort to remove Sheumaker from her position through the court system.

Yes, but: The city is drafting a policy to incentivize meeting attendance, council members Connie Boesen, Josh Mandelbaum, Linda Westergaard and Carl Voss tell us. Each supports the concept.

Councilperson Joe Gatto declined to comment and Mayor Frank Cownie did not respond to our questions.

Sheumaker has not responded to Axios' requests for comment.

What they're saying: The details are uncertain but one concept being drafted is a per-meeting incentive that would be tied to the council's annual compensation, Voss says.

The policy likely wouldn't go into effect until after the current terms of council members have expired — some of which are through 2025, per Mandelbaum.

Of note: Sheumaker didn't respond to the city manager's offer last year to provide accommodations that would help her attend meetings.