Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Caitlin Clark is now immortalized in crochet. Catch up fast: Local fabric artist Millie Peters makes a series of handmade dolls, including some that depict showgirls, that dance to music and can sell for more than $1,000.

She also designs special shirts for contestants to wear on the Price is Right.

State of play: The Clark doll is stationary and any future creations of the UI star won't be sold to avoid potential legal problems linked with using her image, Peters tells Axios.

Yes, but: Peters wants to donate the doll to Clark for an online charity auction of the basketball star's choice.

The artist would add movement to the doll if Clark approves.

☎️ The bottom line: Caitlin, call Millie!

Editor's note: This article first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.