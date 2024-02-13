Share on email (opens in new window)

Chris Hoffmann always checks the annual James Beard award nominees when the list is announced at the beginning of the year.

Driving the news: While scrolling the list at home in January, a familiar name popped up — his own — nominated for Best Chef: Midwest.

"It was very hard to believe and very, very exciting," Hoffmann tells Axios.

Flashback: The fine-dining chef from Chicago moved to Des Moines in 2017 to open his first restaurant.

Hoffmann didn't know much about the city's dining scene, but now says that was an advantage because he wasn't swayed by other restaurateurs.

"It was nice to come in with blinders."

State of play: Since opening Clyde's in 2019, he's offered his favorite comfort foods with an elevated twist at a decent price point, like the house "CFD Burger" ($12) and "Bangers & Mash" ($22).

What's next: Don't expect Hoffmann to open more restaurants anytime soon.

Buoyed by the nomination, he wants to get more creative and push his customers to try more unique dishes.

"The best version of Clyde's is still yet to come," he says.

Here's how Hoffmann starts his day:

⏰ Wake up: 6:15am.

🍳 Breakfast: Whatever he taste tests from his kids' meals.

He stops for coffee in the mornings at Daisy Chain, Northern Vessel or "unfortunately, Starbucks."

📚 What he's reading: Anything on Apple News.

💡 His advice for someone who wants to open a restaurant: "My knee-jerk advice is don't do it," he jokes. "That's what everybody told me though."