Des Moines chef named semifinalist for James Beard Award
Des Moines chef Chris Hoffman was named a semifinalist for a James Beard Award on Wednesday.
Driving the news: Hoffman is the owner of Clyde's Fine Diner in the East Village. The prestigious food awards named him a semifinalist for best chef in the Midwest.
Flashback: Former local James Beard Award nominees and recipients include George Formaro of Centro, Nic Gonwa of Eatery A, Joe Logsdon of la mie, Steve Logsdon of Lucca, Jason Simon of Alba and Joe Tripp of Harbinger, the Register reports.
💭 Linh's thought bubble: Clyde's is one of those restaurants I take my big city friends to make them jealous of both the quality and price.
What's next: Finalists are announced April 3 and winners on June 10 at a ceremony in Chicago.
