Corner coffee: Des Moines' Northern Vessel to open on Keo

Northern Vessel will open next month on the first floor of 1201 Keosauqua Way in DSM. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Northern Vessel coffee will open at 1201 Keo in downtown Des Moines next month, owner T.J. Rude tells Axios.

State of play: The local start-up coffee cart is transitioning into its first permanent location.

The brick and mortar location is also in a notable and highly visible spot. It's located on the first floor of an unusual triangular-shaped building that's in the process of being added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Catch up fast: 1201 Keo Way was home to the Reliable Rug Factory in the early 1900s.

Around 1920, the building was cut at an angle to accommodate street construction, according to research published by the DSM Public Library.

The property was vacant for years until Aust Real Estate of WDM launched a nearly $5 million historic renovation project in 2020, reports the Business Record.

Driving the news: The renovations are nearly complete, building owner Matt Aust, tells Axios. His wife and project architect, Mindy Aust, is already operating MA Architecture from one of the new studios.

A hair salon will open this week while business consultants and an interior designer are taking some other spots inside the building, Matt said.

Of note: Other developments on that block are also taking shape.

A longtime vacant auto glass business across the street was demolished recently for a 38-townhome development.

Zoom in: Northern Vessel has been in transition for years, making home deliveries of its cold brew at the height of the pandemic and operating on weekends for a few months from inside the Temple for Performing Arts in late 2020.

Its new location will have a full espresso menu as well as grab-to-go meals including wrap and salads, Rude said.

What's next: An opening date will be announced in the coming days.