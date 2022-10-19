Corner coffee: Des Moines' Northern Vessel to open on Keo
Northern Vessel coffee will open at 1201 Keo in downtown Des Moines next month, owner T.J. Rude tells Axios.
State of play: The local start-up coffee cart is transitioning into its first permanent location.
- The brick and mortar location is also in a notable and highly visible spot. It's located on the first floor of an unusual triangular-shaped building that's in the process of being added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Catch up fast: 1201 Keo Way was home to the Reliable Rug Factory in the early 1900s.
- Around 1920, the building was cut at an angle to accommodate street construction, according to research published by the DSM Public Library.
- The property was vacant for years until Aust Real Estate of WDM launched a nearly $5 million historic renovation project in 2020, reports the Business Record.
Driving the news: The renovations are nearly complete, building owner Matt Aust, tells Axios. His wife and project architect, Mindy Aust, is already operating MA Architecture from one of the new studios.
- A hair salon will open this week while business consultants and an interior designer are taking some other spots inside the building, Matt said.
Of note: Other developments on that block are also taking shape.
- A longtime vacant auto glass business across the street was demolished recently for a 38-townhome development.
Zoom in: Northern Vessel has been in transition for years, making home deliveries of its cold brew at the height of the pandemic and operating on weekends for a few months from inside the Temple for Performing Arts in late 2020.
- Its new location will have a full espresso menu as well as grab-to-go meals including wrap and salads, Rude said.
What's next: An opening date will be announced in the coming days.
