QuickTrip out, townhomes planned for Des Moines site

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a building.
Townhomes will be constructed on the site of this former auto glass business at 1200 Keosauqua Way under rezoning proposal that goes for the Des Moines City Council in July. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

The Des Moines City Council will consider a proposal in July to build 38 townhouses on the former site of an auto glass company at 1200 Keosauqua Way.

Why it matters: The site is along a busy entryway into downtown that has been vacant for years.

Catch up fast: QuickTrip announced plans in 2016 to construct a new store at the location.

  • But there were concerns about traffic and questions about whether a third convenience store was needed in the same quarter-mile stretch along Keo.
  • QuickTrip won an appeal before the city council but ultimately abandoned the plan.

Driving the news: This month, QuickTrip sold the property for $1.3 million to 1200 Keo Way, an LLC managed by Beal Derkenne Construction in DSM.

Details: The townhomes would be located throughout six different buildings on the nearly 1.6-acre site, which fronts Keo Way and is adjacent to Iowa Methodist Medical Center's northeast entrance.

What's next: The city council will consider a request to rezone the property to allow for townhomes on July 18.

  • There was no opposition to the request by zoning commission members earlier in June.
A map.
The proposed layout of a six-building townhome development at 1200 Keosauqua Way in DSM. Drawing courtesy of Simonson & Associates Architects via the city of Des Moines
