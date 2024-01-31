DMPS board member Teree Caldwell-Johnson (left) swears in Jackie Norris as the new school board chair. Photo: Courtesy of DMPS

Axios sat down with new Des Moines school board chair Jackie Norris, who was sworn into her position earlier this month, to get her priorities for the school year.

Why it matters: DMPS faces headwinds like declining enrollment, pandemic learning loss and budgetary cuts.

But with a new superintendent and school board, Norris says there's also invigorated energy to change the district's trajectory.

Schooling in a post-pandemic world

There's an opportunity now to "reimagine" the district's operations after the pandemic, Norris says.

Driving the news: DMPS is undergoing a two-year process to create a five to 10-year long-term plan called "Reimagining Education," which includes facilities and student programming.

State of play: The district is analyzing demographic and housing trends in Polk County and whether school buildings need to change or close.

Five-year projections show that most elementary schools, plus Lincoln, North and Roosevelt high schools, will be over capacity. But many other school buildings are forecast to be under 70% capacity.

What they're saying: Reimagining Education is a "top to bottom" examination of DMPS, including rethinking classrooms and offering more unique programming like Central Campus, Norris says.

Budget

DMPS is in a tight budget situation, especially since state funding is based on enrollment.

Over the last five years, the district has lost 2,287 students — the equivalent of one large high school or six elementary schools.

What's new: Des Moines' teachers union is lobbying the school board to increase pay next year, arguing their benefits and wages do not match peer districts.

72% of all district funds go towards employee compensation.

What they're saying: The school board wants its budget to fund student priorities like improving reading and math scores, while also ensuring teachers are justly compensated, Norris says.

Public input

Expect a bigger emphasis on getting the public's feedback through listening sessions, Norris says, as well as more push to share positive things happening in the district.

DMPS has made news for student misbehavior and violence in classrooms since the pandemic, but neighboring districts are dealing with the same issues, she says.

The bottom line: "That's not to say that we do not have issues," Norris says. "But I do think sometimes the misnomer is that it's just DMPS."