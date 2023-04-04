The Des Moines school board votes Tuesday on its proposed FY 2024 budget.

Why it matters: Finalizing a school budget is arguably the board's most important task.

It determines staff cuts, new infrastructure, curriculum materials and athletic funding.

Driving the news: This year is particularly difficult for the district, which says it needs to cut $12.2 million in order to balance its budget.

Over the last five years, overall student enrollment at DMPS declined by 717 pupils, contributing to the financial shortfall.

Costs like staffing and supplies have also increased since 2020.

By the numbers: The total proposed 2024 budget is around $610 million, a small increase from this fiscal year.

Steepest increase: $13 million for security, nearly double from this year's budget. The increased funding is earmarked for metal detectors, private patrol cars and more school personnel. The increase was prompted by a January shooting that killed two students.

Biggest cost: Staffing. In FY 2024, it will increase by 4% — about $14.1 million, due to an increase in base pay, district CFO Shashank Aurora tells Axios.

Yes, but: Officials are also proposing staff cuts to help balance the budget, equating to around $9.5 million, Aurora says.

Proposed cuts include 2% of teaching staff, 5% of support staff and 5% of office staff.

They're no longer considering closing any sports programs or extracurricular facilities, according to the Register.

Of note: The district is also proposing a property tax decrease for FY 2024 of $15.15 per $1,000 taxable valuation.