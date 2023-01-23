The outside of Starts Right Here on Monday. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Two students are dead and an adult employee is seriously injured following a shooting at "Starts Right Here" in Des Moines, a nonprofit organization focused on helping at-risk local youth.

Driving the news: Police responded to a report of a shooting at 455 SW 5th Street around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from the Des Moines Police.

When officers arrived, they found the three victims and transported them to the hospital. The two students later died, the statement said.

About two miles away from the scene, officers found multiple suspects and took them into custody, according to the statement.

Will Keeps, a local rapper and community activist, was injured in the shooting and is recovering in the hospital, Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie said during a city council meeting Monday night.

Cownie called on residents to do more to help curb gun violence before calling for a moment of silence in recognition of the victims.

“This is a growing and an alarming phenomenon in our country and one we’ve seen too often in the past and again today in the city of Des Moines,” he said.

State of play: Starts Right Here was founded by Keeps in 2021.