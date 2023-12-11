Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Iowa Department of Education; Note: Does not include teacher leaders. Numbers based on total salaries; Chart: Axios Visuals

Des Moines Public Schools educators say the district is losing staff to neighboring suburban districts offering better wages.

They're now lobbying the school board to try and change that for next school year.

Why it matters: Recruiting and retaining teachers remains a priority at DMPS.

Salary levels also determine teachers' IPERS payout.

State of play: During a Dec. 5 school board meeting, several educators spoke about losing staff, including Rebecca Marks, who noted the "greener grasses of other districts."

Marks, who works as a sign language interpreter, said that DMPS students often face more systemic challenges such as food insecurity and that's what makes the work a "calling."

"But we cannot put the needs of our students above our own family members," she said.

What's happening: Joshua Brown, president of the union representing DMPS educators, tells Axios he's been encouraging members to take their lobbying efforts to the school board since Iowa passed a 2017 bargaining law restricting unions negotiating rights.

Historically, DMPS superintendents have negotiated with the union while the school board decides on the final budget approval.

With a new board and superintendent, he said he's optimistic they'll be open to budget negotiations that provide more than a 3% base wage increase — one of the bargaining limits enforced under the 2017 law.

What they're saying: "You're seen, you're heard and you're very much appreciated," school board member Jenna Knox said to the educators in the room.

Of note: Beyond wages, benefits at for full-time employees at DMPS include full-family medical, dental and vision coverage, as well as a free DART pass and advanced education.

What to watch: The school board is considering adding a liaison to a committee that is involved with union negotiations — a move that currently has the board divided.