Des Moines teachers say suburban districts attract more teachers
Des Moines Public Schools educators say the district is losing staff to neighboring suburban districts offering better wages.
- They're now lobbying the school board to try and change that for next school year.
Why it matters: Recruiting and retaining teachers remains a priority at DMPS.
- Salary levels also determine teachers' IPERS payout.
State of play: During a Dec. 5 school board meeting, several educators spoke about losing staff, including Rebecca Marks, who noted the "greener grasses of other districts."
- Marks, who works as a sign language interpreter, said that DMPS students often face more systemic challenges such as food insecurity and that's what makes the work a "calling."
- "But we cannot put the needs of our students above our own family members," she said.
What's happening: Joshua Brown, president of the union representing DMPS educators, tells Axios he's been encouraging members to take their lobbying efforts to the school board since Iowa passed a 2017 bargaining law restricting unions negotiating rights.
- Historically, DMPS superintendents have negotiated with the union while the school board decides on the final budget approval.
- With a new board and superintendent, he said he's optimistic they'll be open to budget negotiations that provide more than a 3% base wage increase — one of the bargaining limits enforced under the 2017 law.
What they're saying: "You're seen, you're heard and you're very much appreciated," school board member Jenna Knox said to the educators in the room.
Of note: Beyond wages, benefits at for full-time employees at DMPS include full-family medical, dental and vision coverage, as well as a free DART pass and advanced education.
What to watch: The school board is considering adding a liaison to a committee that is involved with union negotiations — a move that currently has the board divided.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.