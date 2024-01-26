Most expensive home sales in Des Moines in 2023
The average price of a single-family home sold in the Des Moines metro was nearly $310,500 in 2023.
State of play: That's 4.2% higher — almost $13,000 — more than in 2022.
- It marks the 12th consecutive year of escalating home values, according to a preliminary year-end report published by Les Sulgrove, a local realtor and former president of the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors (DMAAR).
Yes, but: There was a little more give among sellers, who fetched an average of 97.6% of their list prices. That's down about 1 percentage point from 2022, Sulgrove says.
- Homes were on the market for an average of 24 days, a week longer than in 2022.
- Just under 5,800 were sold compared to almost 7,150 the prior year, according to the report.
👀 Here's a look at 2023's top sales — seven homes that all sold for more than $2 million, according to DMAAR data.
- For reference, last year's top sale was $4 million.
10119 Bella Strada Lane, Johnston
Details: Four bedrooms, six baths, 3,867 square feet, 1.5 acres.
- Sold for $3,400,000.
26475 Hidden Valley Drive, Adel
Details: Three bedrooms, four baths, 2,128 square feet, 20 acres.
- Sold for $3,020,000, per realtor Garret Armstrong.
24973 Ridge Road, Adel
Details: Five bedrooms, five baths, 3,714 square feet, 21.2 acres.
- Sold for: $2,625,000.
7580 NW 100th Street, Johnston
Details: Five bedrooms, seven baths, 4,360 square feet, 7.10 acres.
- Sold for: $2,475,000.
7751 NE 110th Avenue, Bondurant
Details: Four bedrooms, five baths, 2,941 square feet, 6.86 acres.
- Sold for: $2,300,000.
1401 Casady Drive, DSM
Details: Six bedrooms, six baths, 7,021 square feet, 9.01 acres.
- Sold for: $2,250,000.
7500 NW 100th St., Johnston
Details: Five bedrooms, six baths, 4,820 square feet, 3.1 acres.
- Sold for: $2,037,000.
