The average price of a single-family home sold in the Des Moines metro was nearly $310,500 in 2023.

State of play: That's 4.2% higher — almost $13,000 — more than in 2022.

It marks the 12th consecutive year of escalating home values, according to a preliminary year-end report published by Les Sulgrove, a local realtor and former president of the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors (DMAAR).

Yes, but: There was a little more give among sellers, who fetched an average of 97.6% of their list prices. That's down about 1 percentage point from 2022, Sulgrove says.

Homes were on the market for an average of 24 days, a week longer than in 2022.

Just under 5,800 were sold compared to almost 7,150 the prior year, according to the report.

👀 Here's a look at 2023's top sales — seven homes that all sold for more than $2 million, according to DMAAR data.

For reference, last year's top sale was $4 million.

10119 Bella Strada Lane in Johnston. Photo: Reel Vision Media, courtesy of Chris Kew Re/Max

Details: Four bedrooms, six baths, 3,867 square feet, 1.5 acres.

Sold for $3,400,000.

26475 Hidden Valley Drive, in Adel. Photo: Courtesy of Whitetail Properties Real Estate

Details: Three bedrooms, four baths, 2,128 square feet, 20 acres.

Sold for $3,020,000, per realtor Garret Armstrong.

24973 Ridge Road, in Adel· Photo: Courtesy of Re/Max

Details: Five bedrooms, five baths, 3,714 square feet, 21.2 acres.

Sold for: $2,625,000.

7580 NW 100th Street, in Johnston. Photo: Courtesy of Re/Max Pecision/Andrew DePhillips

Details: Five bedrooms, seven baths, 4,360 square feet, 7.10 acres.

Sold for: $2,475,000.

7751 NE 110th Avenue, in Bondurant. Photo: Jake Boyd Photo, courtesy of Re/Max Precision

Details: Four bedrooms, five baths, 2,941 square feet, 6.86 acres.

Sold for: $2,300,000.

1401 Casady Drive in DSM. Photo courtesy of Iowa Realty

Details: Six bedrooms, six baths, 7,021 square feet, 9.01 acres.

Sold for: $2,250,000.

7500 NW 100th St., in Johnston. Photo: Courtesy of IowaMultiple Listing Network

Details: Five bedrooms, six baths, 4,820 square feet, 3.1 acres.