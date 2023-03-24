Des Moines' Hubbell mansion is for sale

DSM architect Leland "Mickey" McBroom designed the mansion, which cost $275,000 to build. Photo courtesy of Iowa Realty

A Des Moines mansion once home to multiple generations of the Hubbell family went on the market yesterday.

Details: 1401 Casady Dr. is part of a nine-acre estate now on the market for $2.2 million.

The house of more than 7,000 square feet has seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, two toilet rooms and a swimming pool, according to the Polk County assessor.

Flashback: The home was built in 1927 by James W. Hubbell Sr., the grandson of DSM pioneer Frederick M. Hubbell, per a Des Moines Register story from 2000.

Its grounds originally included a 10-hole golf course.

The estate was sold to a non-Hubbell family member in 2000 by then owners Charles Edwards — the former publisher of the Des Moines Register — and his wife, Rusty Hubbell Edwards.

Of note: It's currently owned by Nixon Lauridsen.

He's the co-founder and chairman of Ankeny-based Lauridsen Group, which develops, manufactures and markets health supplements.

Along with his wife, Virginia, a classical singer, the Lauridsens have given millions of dollars to multiple metro projects in recent years.