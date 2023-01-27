22 mins ago - Real Estate

Des Moines' priciest home sales of 2022

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a home in Urbandale.

12951 Oak Brook Drive in Urbandale. Photo courtesy of Cy Phillips/Space Simply

Des Moines metro home pricing finally hit its ceiling in 2022 after several years of spikes.

  • That's according to a new year-end report published by Les Sulgrove, a local realtor and former president of the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors.

Zoom in: Sulgrove uses a valuation model of an existing DSM residence's to estimate what an average home is currently worth.

  • That peaked at around $325K during the last quarter of 2022 and is now around $310K, his data shows.

👀 Here's a look at the six most expensive metro homes of 2022 that all sold for at least $1.9 million, according to DSM Area Association of Realtors data:

A photo of a home in Urbandale.
12951 Oak Brook Drive in Urbandale. Photo courtesy of Cy Phillips/Space Simply
12951 Oak Brook Drive, Urbandale
  • Six bedrooms, six baths, 4,078 square feet (SF), 4.7 acres
  • $4,000,000
A photo of a West Des Moines home.
5725 Red Bud Way in West Des Moines. Photo: Exclusive usage rights to Axios
5725 Red Bud Way, WDM
  • Six bedrooms, eight baths, 5,693 SF, 2 acres
  • $2,800,000
1738 S 40th Court, WDM
1738 S 40th Court in West Des Moines. Photo courtesy of Cy Phillips/Space Simply
1738 S 40th Court, WDM
  • Seven bedrooms, seven baths, 5,336 SF, 1.4 acres
  • $2,700,000
6009 NE Briarwood in Ankeny.
6009 NE Briarwood in Ankeny. Photo courtesy of Kimberly Development Corp.
6009 NE Briarwood Drive, Ankeny
  • Four bedrooms, six baths, 3,870 SF, .7 acres
  • $1,960,579
5243 Tie Road in Panora
5243 Tie Road in Panora. Photo: courtesy of Rose Green of Re/Max Concepts
5243 Tie Road, Panora
  • Six bedrooms, five baths, 4,612 SF, .8 acres
  • $1,900,000
Home at 3818 144th St. in Urbandale
Photo courtesy of the Dallas County Assessor's Office
3818 144th St., Urbandale
  • Six bedrooms, five baths, 4,849 SF, .6 acres
  • $1,900,000
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more