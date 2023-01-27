22 mins ago - Real Estate
Des Moines' priciest home sales of 2022
Des Moines metro home pricing finally hit its ceiling in 2022 after several years of spikes.
- That's according to a new year-end report published by Les Sulgrove, a local realtor and former president of the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors.
Zoom in: Sulgrove uses a valuation model of an existing DSM residence's to estimate what an average home is currently worth.
- That peaked at around $325K during the last quarter of 2022 and is now around $310K, his data shows.
👀 Here's a look at the six most expensive metro homes of 2022 that all sold for at least $1.9 million, according to DSM Area Association of Realtors data:
12951 Oak Brook Drive, Urbandale
- Six bedrooms, six baths, 4,078 square feet (SF), 4.7 acres
- $4,000,000
5725 Red Bud Way, WDM
- Six bedrooms, eight baths, 5,693 SF, 2 acres
- $2,800,000
1738 S 40th Court, WDM
- Seven bedrooms, seven baths, 5,336 SF, 1.4 acres
- $2,700,000
6009 NE Briarwood Drive, Ankeny
- Four bedrooms, six baths, 3,870 SF, .7 acres
- $1,960,579
5243 Tie Road, Panora
- Six bedrooms, five baths, 4,612 SF, .8 acres
- $1,900,000
3818 144th St., Urbandale
- Six bedrooms, five baths, 4,849 SF, .6 acres
- $1,900,000
