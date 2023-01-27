Des Moines' priciest home sales of 2022

Des Moines metro home pricing finally hit its ceiling in 2022 after several years of spikes.

That's according to a new year-end report published by Les Sulgrove, a local realtor and former president of the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors.

Zoom in: Sulgrove uses a valuation model of an existing DSM residence's to estimate what an average home is currently worth.

That peaked at around $325K during the last quarter of 2022 and is now around $310K, his data shows.

👀 Here's a look at the six most expensive metro homes of 2022 that all sold for at least $1.9 million, according to DSM Area Association of Realtors data:

12951 Oak Brook Drive in Urbandale. Photo courtesy of Cy Phillips/Space Simply

12951 Oak Brook Drive, Urbandale

Six bedrooms, six baths, 4,078 square feet (SF), 4.7 acres

$4,000,000

5725 Red Bud Way in West Des Moines. Photo: Exclusive usage rights to Axios

5725 Red Bud Way, WDM

Six bedrooms, eight baths, 5,693 SF, 2 acres

$2,800,000

1738 S 40th Court in West Des Moines. Photo courtesy of Cy Phillips/Space Simply

1738 S 40th Court, WDM

Seven bedrooms, seven baths, 5,336 SF, 1.4 acres

$2,700,000

6009 NE Briarwood in Ankeny. Photo courtesy of Kimberly Development Corp.

6009 NE Briarwood Drive, Ankeny

Four bedrooms, six baths, 3,870 SF, .7 acres

$1,960,579

5243 Tie Road in Panora. Photo: courtesy of Rose Green of Re/Max Concepts

5243 Tie Road, Panora

Six bedrooms, five baths, 4,612 SF, .8 acres

$1,900,000

Photo courtesy of the Dallas County Assessor's Office

3818 144th St., Urbandale