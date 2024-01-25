Kum & Go ending made-to-order food, mobile ordering program

Share on email (opens in new window)

A Kum & Go grain bowl with Takis on top. Photo: Courtesy of Kum & Go

Kum & Go's big 2022 initiative to offer fresh, made-to-order foods is being discontinued, Maverik spokesperson Michelle Monson tells Axios.

Mobile ordering is also ending.

Flashback: Kum & Go marketed itself as a "restaurant that serves gas" in 2022 as the company tried to diversify by offering unique menu items like a spicy grain bowl meal with crushed Takis.

Maverik purchased Kum & Go last year and is now working to "integrate" the food that's offered at both stores, Monson says.

What they're saying: Customers can still go in and buy pizza, burritos and other grab-and-go items.

Between the lines: Expect to slowly see more of Maverik's influences at Kum & Go stores.