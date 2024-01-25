45 mins ago - Food and Drink
Kum & Go ending made-to-order food, mobile ordering program
Kum & Go's big 2022 initiative to offer fresh, made-to-order foods is being discontinued, Maverik spokesperson Michelle Monson tells Axios.
- Mobile ordering is also ending.
Flashback: Kum & Go marketed itself as a "restaurant that serves gas" in 2022 as the company tried to diversify by offering unique menu items like a spicy grain bowl meal with crushed Takis.
- Maverik purchased Kum & Go last year and is now working to "integrate" the food that's offered at both stores, Monson says.
What they're saying: Customers can still go in and buy pizza, burritos and other grab-and-go items.
Between the lines: Expect to slowly see more of Maverik's influences at Kum & Go stores.
- That includes retiring the Kum & Go name by next year.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.