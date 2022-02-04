21 mins ago - Food and Drink

Kum & Go reimagines itself as a "restaurant that sells gas"

Linh Ta
Carribean bowl from Kum & Go
A Kum & Go grain bowl with Takis on top. Photo courtesy of Kum & Go

There's Panera, Chipotle ... and then there's Kum & Go.

Driving the news: The Des Moines company is reimagining itself as a "restaurant that serves gas," instead of a "gas station that serves food."

  • As the convenience store industry diversifies into mini grocery stores and fast-casual restaurants — Kum & Go is betting on fast, healthy foods.
  • And it's not just a menu change either. Think: store remodels that include seating.

The menu: Expect the unexpected, like a mango pork bowl with a quinoa rice blend or spicy grain bowl meal with crushed Takis.

But what makes it unique? Kum & Go says its store footprint makes it competitive against popular, but scarcer restaurant chains.

  • Plus: you can pick up a Red Bull with your burrito bowl. And where else can you do that?

Where to find it: Try the new pilot menu at these specific Johnston, Ankeny and Grimes locations.

  • And look out for remodeling and new menus across central Iowa Kum & Go's starting in May.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more