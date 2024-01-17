Share on email (opens in new window)

The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board (IEDA) will receive an update Friday about a stalled $60 million project for a new Des Moines Buccaneers hockey arena at Merle Hay Mall.

Why it matters: Millions of dollars in government incentives are on the line for a project that's important for hockey's growth in the metro and to maintain the mall's status as a regional destination.

Catch up fast: The new 3,500-seat arena is planned for the former Younkers department store on the mall's west side. The team's current arena has roughly the same seating capacity and is about two miles away, near 72nd Street and Hickman Road in Urbandale.

The IEDA awarded provisional approval for $26.5 million in grants for the project in 2021.

Project officials had a ceremonial groundbreaking in May 2022 with plans to complete the project last month.

Yes, but: No construction has taken place and Bucs owners are now being sued for alleged nonpayment by the project's designers.

The team is considering renovating its current arena rather than moving ahead with the Merle Hay project, the DSM Register reported in August.

Driving the news: Polk County, DSM and Urbandale government managers in November gave project officials until Dec. 31 to finalize agreements.

Failure to meet the deadline would result in local governments recommending state awards be relinquished in order to be used for other projects.

State of play: There's still no lease agreement in place, Urbandale assistant city manager Curtis Brown told Axios Tuesday

But negotiations between the mall and the Bucs continue and both parties desire to preserve the state funding, Brown said.

Of note: Merle Hay Mall owner Liz Holland declined Axios' request for comment, while Bucs majority owner Michael Devlin did not respond.

What's next: Friday's meeting begins at 9am and includes a virtual option.