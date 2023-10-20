Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Construction of the proposed Bucccaneer Arena inside a former Younkers department store at Merle Hay Mall has been stalled for months. Rendering: ICON Architectural Group courtesy of Polk County Board of Supervisors

The Des Moines Buccaneer Arena project at Merle Hay Mall remains stalled despite a groundbreaking ceremony nearly 18 months ago where project managers said they hoped it would open by this month.

Why it matters: The nearly $60 million project is key to the mall's rejuvenation and the team's future, the Register reported last year.

Catch up fast: The arena's cost increased about 25% in the year prior to the groundbreaking, largely because of inflation.

No construction has taken place.

Owners of the Buccaneers are also being sued for alleged nonpayment by project designers.

Between the lines: The team is considering renovating its current Urbandale arena rather than moving forward with the Merle Hay project, the Register reported in August.

What's happening: No decisions have been made just yet, Merle Hay Mall owner Liz Holland tells Axios.

Mall officials continue to work with the Buccaneers, she says.

State of play: The Merle Hay area is represented by Ward 1. Seven candidates are seeking the seat in the Nov. 7 elections.

They have mixed ideas about what the city should do with the project, according to their responses to Axios' candidate survey questions.

Zoom in: Candidate Chris Coleman wrote that he'd make the project a top priority, while Kimberley Strope-Boggus says she'd push for further public and private partnerships.

Rob Barron says he's reluctant to support allocating additional city money to the project, while Kathy Hellstern said doing so should require a guarantee that more jobs are created.

Dennis McCullough said the city should do nothing.

Rose Marie Smith and RJ Miller did not answer the question.

Read our full Ward 1 voter guide