Stalled Buccaneer Arena, a campaign talker
The Des Moines Buccaneer Arena project at Merle Hay Mall remains stalled despite a groundbreaking ceremony nearly 18 months ago where project managers said they hoped it would open by this month.
Why it matters: The nearly $60 million project is key to the mall's rejuvenation and the team's future, the Register reported last year.
Catch up fast: The arena's cost increased about 25% in the year prior to the groundbreaking, largely because of inflation.
- No construction has taken place.
- Owners of the Buccaneers are also being sued for alleged nonpayment by project designers.
Between the lines: The team is considering renovating its current Urbandale arena rather than moving forward with the Merle Hay project, the Register reported in August.
What's happening: No decisions have been made just yet, Merle Hay Mall owner Liz Holland tells Axios.
- Mall officials continue to work with the Buccaneers, she says.
State of play: The Merle Hay area is represented by Ward 1. Seven candidates are seeking the seat in the Nov. 7 elections.
- They have mixed ideas about what the city should do with the project, according to their responses to Axios' candidate survey questions.
Zoom in: Candidate Chris Coleman wrote that he'd make the project a top priority, while Kimberley Strope-Boggus says she'd push for further public and private partnerships.
- Rob Barron says he's reluctant to support allocating additional city money to the project, while Kathy Hellstern said doing so should require a guarantee that more jobs are created.
- Dennis McCullough said the city should do nothing.
- Rose Marie Smith and RJ Miller did not answer the question.
