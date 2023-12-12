Indiana Fever win 2024 WNBA draft lottery, favorites for Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark still has another year of college eligibility and could technically return to Iowa for another year after this season.

But if she does decide to turn pro and enter the WNBA, she's likely heading to Indianapolis.

Driving the news: The Indiana Fever won the 2024 WNBA draft lottery on Sunday, giving them the first overall pick for the second year in a row.

In 2023 they took Aliyah Boston, the former South Carolina star who became the unanimous Rookie of the Year after an impressive first season.

The Fever won five total games in 2022 and improved to 13-27 with Boston — and adding Clark would really speed up their rebuild.

The bottom line: It would be improbable bordering on impossible for Clark to enter the draft and not be taken No. 1 overall. ESPN already projects her going to Indiana.

We'll see how the rest of Iowa's season goes, but if Clark does declare, the superstar would join Boston to form the most exciting young duo in the league.

💭 Everett's thought bubble: The WNBA couldn't have been thrilled about Indianapolis, one of the league's smallest markets, getting pole position for its next generational superstar instead of a city like Los Angeles or Chicago.