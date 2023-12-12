Dec 12, 2023 - Sports

Indiana Fever win 2024 WNBA draft lottery, favorites for Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark after Iowa's win against Iowa State on Dec. 6. Photo: David K Purdy/Getty Images

Caitlin Clark still has another year of college eligibility and could technically return to Iowa for another year after this season.

Driving the news: The Indiana Fever won the 2024 WNBA draft lottery on Sunday, giving them the first overall pick for the second year in a row.

  • In 2023 they took Aliyah Boston, the former South Carolina star who became the unanimous Rookie of the Year after an impressive first season.
  • The Fever won five total games in 2022 and improved to 13-27 with Boston — and adding Clark would really speed up their rebuild.

The bottom line: It would be improbable bordering on impossible for Clark to enter the draft and not be taken No. 1 overall. ESPN already projects her going to Indiana.

  • We'll see how the rest of Iowa's season goes, but if Clark does declare, the superstar would join Boston to form the most exciting young duo in the league.

💭 Everett's thought bubble: The WNBA couldn't have been thrilled about Indianapolis, one of the league's smallest markets, getting pole position for its next generational superstar instead of a city like Los Angeles or Chicago.

  • But Clark and Boston together would be fun enough on the court that they might be able to push those concerns away quickly — and developing the future of the league through a basketball-obsessed state of Indiana could wind up being better for the WNBA anyway.
