2 hours ago - Sports

Iowa women's basketball ranked No. 3 in preseason poll

Everett Cook
Chart: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios
Chart: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios

One year after advancing to the first Final Four in program history, the Iowa women's basketball team enters this season ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.

Driving the news: The Hawkeyes are behind No.1 LSU, who they lost to in the championship last year, and UConn, maybe the most successful college basketball program ever.

Zoom in: The path back to the national championship game will not be easy. Iowa is one of five Big Ten teams in the Top 25 and also plays No. 8 Virginia Tech, Kansas State and Iowa State in non-conference play.

  • LSU is stacked after returning Angel Reese while adding star transfers Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow.
  • And Iowa is relying on unproven front court players to step up after both its starting forwards from last season graduated.

Yes, but: If there's anyone in college basketball who can make up a talent gap, it's Clark.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more