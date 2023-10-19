Iowa women's basketball ranked No. 3 in preseason poll
One year after advancing to the first Final Four in program history, the Iowa women's basketball team enters this season ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.
Driving the news: The Hawkeyes are behind No.1 LSU, who they lost to in the championship last year, and UConn, maybe the most successful college basketball program ever.
- The high ranking is yet another sign of confidence in Iowa's own Caitlin Clark, the generational superstar who is filling Kinnick Stadium and signing record endorsement deals.
Zoom in: The path back to the national championship game will not be easy. Iowa is one of five Big Ten teams in the Top 25 and also plays No. 8 Virginia Tech, Kansas State and Iowa State in non-conference play.
- LSU is stacked after returning Angel Reese while adding star transfers Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow.
- And Iowa is relying on unproven front court players to step up after both its starting forwards from last season graduated.
Yes, but: If there's anyone in college basketball who can make up a talent gap, it's Clark.
