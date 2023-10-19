Iowa women's basketball ranked No. 3 in preseason poll

Chart: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios

One year after advancing to the first Final Four in program history, the Iowa women's basketball team enters this season ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.

Driving the news: The Hawkeyes are behind No.1 LSU, who they lost to in the championship last year, and UConn, maybe the most successful college basketball program ever.

The high ranking is yet another sign of confidence in Iowa's own Caitlin Clark, the generational superstar who is filling Kinnick Stadium and signing record endorsement deals.

Zoom in: The path back to the national championship game will not be easy. Iowa is one of five Big Ten teams in the Top 25 and also plays No. 8 Virginia Tech, Kansas State and Iowa State in non-conference play.

LSU is stacked after returning Angel Reese while adding star transfers Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow.

And Iowa is relying on unproven front court players to step up after both its starting forwards from last season graduated.

Yes, but: If there's anyone in college basketball who can make up a talent gap, it's Clark.