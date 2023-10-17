Report: Des Moines single moms most likely to use food pantries
The most common demographic for a food pantry visitor in Des Moines is a white, single mom who only needs assistance once or twice a year and does not receive SNAP, a new report shows.
- The racial disparities are more stark in the suburbs, with certain groups being ten times as likely to use a food pantry compared with the general population.
Why it matters: As Iowans endured skyrocketing inflation, many of those seeking help are first-time pantry goers who need just a little bit of assistance to get through today's economic headwinds, according to the new report by nonprofit food pantry network DMARC.
- The report examines July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.
State of play: For many first-time visitors, a reduction in benefits coupled with the rise of prices at the grocery store and rent have led to seeking out food assistance.
By the numbers: Nearly half of Des Moines metro renters are cost-burdened, according to a June report by the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University.
- The cost of food made at home increased 13.1% from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the Consumer Price Index.
The solutions: DMARC is advocating for several policies to help improve food accessibility, including increasing access to SNAP, increasing disability and Social Security benefit amounts and expanding child tax credits.
Of note: The demographic with the highest average visits to DMARC pantries are seniors over 65 years old. Older pantry users visit about five times a year.
- Nearly 70% of white pantry visitors were 65 and over and were likely on Social Security and disability payments, but not SNAP.
- As the state tightens rules for SNAP qualifications, reaching out and helping older residents will be crucial, according to the report.
