The most common demographic for a food pantry visitor in Des Moines is a white, single mom who only needs assistance once or twice a year and does not receive SNAP, a new report shows.

The racial disparities are more stark in the suburbs, with certain groups being ten times as likely to use a food pantry compared with the general population.

Why it matters: As Iowans endured skyrocketing inflation, many of those seeking help are first-time pantry goers who need just a little bit of assistance to get through today's economic headwinds, according to the new report by nonprofit food pantry network DMARC.

The report examines July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

State of play: For many first-time visitors, a reduction in benefits coupled with the rise of prices at the grocery store and rent have led to seeking out food assistance.

By the numbers: Nearly half of Des Moines metro renters are cost-burdened, according to a June report by the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University.

The cost of food made at home increased 13.1% from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the Consumer Price Index.

The solutions: DMARC is advocating for several policies to help improve food accessibility, including increasing access to SNAP, increasing disability and Social Security benefit amounts and expanding child tax credits.

Of note: The demographic with the highest average visits to DMARC pantries are seniors over 65 years old. Older pantry users visit about five times a year.